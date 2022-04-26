P.E.I.'s mask mandate ends May 6, CPHO says

P.E.I. is officially dropping its mandatory mask mandate as of Friday, May 6, according to the Chief Public Health Office.

That means masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces. However, the CPHO "highly recommends" people continue to wear them.

"Masks will be highly recommended in most indoor settings and will still be required in some high risk areas such as hospitals, long term and community care homes, public transit and for students and staff in K-12 when they are on buses and when not seated in class," a release from the CPHO said.

As well, starting this Thursday, April 28, at noon the province is dropping voluntary test and screening at P.E.I.'s points of entry. Rapid tests will no longer be distributed to people entering P.E.I. at Borden-Carleton or Charlottetown Airport.

The CPHO will still require those who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for seven days if fully vaccinated or 10 days if not fully vaccinated.

"We are beginning to see a downward trend in daily new cases and hospitalizations. We need to keep wearing masks for a bit longer to be sure the positive trends are sustained," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release. "Measures such as masking that are currently in place are effective and making a difference.



"The discontinuation of screening and voluntary testing at [Borden-Carleton] is a significant step forward as border measures have been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020."