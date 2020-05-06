School mascot tour brings smiles, tears as students and teachers reconnect

There were smiles, laughs and even a few tears Wednesday as some teachers and mascots from Eliot River Elementary School in Cornwall, P.E.I., paraded through the neighbourhood to reconnect with students.

"It wasn't like the Gold Cup Parade by any means but we had six vehicles, we decked them out with decals — 'We Miss You' and 'Eliot River School'," said teacher Darren Ford.

Ford said the cars, two carrying hound dog mascots Ozzy and Daisy, spent about two hours honking horns and spreading well wishes to students they haven't seen since March, when schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they got a few odd looks from passersby but generally had a great response.

"A lot of smiling faces and just briefly discussing it afterwards a few people that were actually shedding some tears which was nice I guess in this time."

Teacher Darren Ford says there was a great response to the mascot tour. (Submitted by Darren Ford)

Ford said they will do the parade a few more times to reach all the areas where students live.

He said it's one way of letting the students know teachers are thinking about them.

"When you get out and you see the smile on their faces, you realize how much you really miss them," he said.

"And wish we were all back at school doing what we would be doing normally."

