Shark, giant spud and more battle for bragging rights in mascot competition
Mascots from schools and businesses across P.E.I. took part in a quirky event which was about "having a whole lot of fun before the school year ends."
Event is all about 'having a whole lot of fun before the school year ends'
Running the length of a football field is one thing — doing it in a giant foam costume is another.
Eliot River Elementary School in Cornwall, P.E.I., hosted its annual mascot race Monday, a year-end event that includes a giant potato racing a foam giraffe.
Students from the school get into some of the costumes to take part in a series of fun races, while companies and organizations from across P.E.I. sent their best to try and win the day.
This year's competition was fierce as 20 mascots took part, with about 1,000 students cheering on the sidelines for their favourite.
Spike the Shark, the mascot of Gulf Shore Consolidated School, took home the winning title.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.