Shark, giant spud and more battle for bragging rights in mascot competition

Running the length of a football field is one thing — doing it in a giant foam costume is another.

Eliot River Elementary School in Cornwall, P.E.I., hosted its annual mascot race Monday, a year-end event that includes a giant potato racing a foam giraffe.

Students from the school get into some of the costumes to take part in a series of fun races, while companies and organizations from across P.E.I. sent their best to try and win the day.

This year's competition was fierce as 20 mascots took part, with about 1,000 students cheering on the sidelines for their favourite.

Spike the Shark, the mascot of Gulf Shore Consolidated School, took home the winning title.

Approximately 1,000 students from Eliot River and Westwood Primary attended the fourth annual event. (Sean Young/CBC) The events included a triathlon, a team relay and a head-to-head foot — or paw — race. (Sean Young/CBC) Toys "R" Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe tries to kick an exercise ball as part of the triathlon. (Sean Young/CBC) Spike the Shark (Addison Langley) runs the length of the football field and takes a bite out of the competition. (Sean Young/CBC) Langley said it felt 'amazing' to win the mascot race on behalf of her school, Gulf Shore. (Sean Young/CBC) The field was packed with 20 mascots from various schools, companies and organizations. (Sean Young/CBC) Darren Ford, a teacher Eliot River and the event's organizer, says the mascot race is all about 'having a whole lot of fun before the school year ends.' (Sean Young/CBC)

