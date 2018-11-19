P.E.I. adoptee in favour of veto option when it comes to adoption records

An adoptee on P.E.I. is opening up about her support of the veto option in the wake of the province's announcement it will open adoption records.

Mary Condon says her first reaction following the news of the province's decision was "panic."

"I was given up for adoption as a child. I was raised in a loving family — throughout my life I never really felt anything was really missing. I never had that desire to contact them," she said.

One person's desire to know doesn't outweigh the other person's right to privacy. — Mary Condon

After a public consultation done by the Adoption Act review advisory committee, with both Islanders and people out of province, the P.E.I. government announced its decision to open adoption records in early November.

The change will be retroactive to existing records but there will be an option for those wanting to protect their identity by submitting a veto request.

Vetoes can be filed by birth parents and adult adoptees for adoptions finalized before changes to the Act.

Always knew

Condon was always aware of her adoption. "It wasn't a situation where mom and dad were holding anything back or keeping it from me — it's just never crossed my mind that I would want to find them."

Most other provinces have moved to open up their adoption records, providing identifying information to parents and adult children unless they've specifically applied to have their information remain private.

'Unwanted reunions have a very high risk of traumatization for the parties involved,' says Mary Condon. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

"When I was placed up for adoption my birth family gave up the right to know anything about me. In the end, it's my right. I look at it, one person's desire to know doesn't outweigh the other person's right to privacy," she said.

As for adoptions finalized after the act comes into effect, birth parents and adult adoptees would be entitled to their identifying information, but they can file for limited means of contact.

There is no option to file a veto for adoptions finalized after the act comes into effect.

'Constant fear'

Condon says the veto option protects the adoptee's psychological and emotional wellbeing.

The veto option saves her from living in "constant fear for the day my life will change," she said.

She also cautions that not all reunions between adoptees and their biological parents have "happily ever after" endings.

"Unwanted reunions have a very high risk of traumatization for the parties involved," she said.

With files by Laura Chapin and Nicole Williams