How this P.E.I. triathlete stays fit

Charlottetown's Martin Sobey has been tearing it up on the international triathlon circuit this summer. Since the start of the year, he's moved up more than 150 spots on the world ranking and now sits at 148.

He's ranked eighth in Canada and second in the under-23 category.

On July 14, he had what he calls his best performance to date, finishing second in the Sprint Triathlon American Cup in Magog, Que. He finished the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-kilometre run in 56 minutes and four seconds, just one second behind the winner, who is from the U.S.

Sobey, who moved to Victoria, B.C., in 2016 to train and go to school, said it takes a lot of discipline to be an elite triathlete, but it's also important to maintain a healthy life-balance. He's not opposed to "enjoying a beer" every so often, and will indulge his sweet tooth, as well.

"I exercise a lot so I like to think I justify having some cookies or whatever it is that night. I think it helps with morale and also just getting in calories no matter what they are."

Martin Sobey finished second at an international triathlon competiton in Magog, Que., in July. (Triathlon Canada)

It's obvious, however, Sobey keeps his five-foot-nine, 140-pound frame tight and lean. Here's how he does it, in the run of a typical day.

6 a.m., wakes up

Turns on the espresso maker and eats breakfast — large flake oatmeal with berries, maybe some honey and yogurt.

"I'll have that breakfast probably six out of seven days a week throughout the year," he said.

7 a.m., swim

About 90 minutes in the pool. This is the area Sobey said he has the most room for improvement. He said he gets his running skills from his mother and cycling from his father, but "unfortunately neither I think are strong swimmers, and that's my weakness still to date."

8:45 a.m., snack break

Usually a smoothie with berries, bananas, protein powder and almond milk, and a granola bar with a "decent amount of protein and carbohydrates."

9:30 a.m., bike ride

Sobey's daily bike ride is about 60 kilometres around the back roads of Victoria. (Submitted by Martin Sobey)

He rides for about two hours, just over 60 kilometres, on a hilly loop around the back roads of Victoria. Sometimes local cyclists and fellow triathletes will join in and jump off along the way.

"There's quite an endurance community here in Victoria that people like to take advantage of. Just hopping in, and catching up and socializing while getting in a good workout."

Two or three times a week, he'll go to the gym after the swim and bike later in the afternoon.

The usual squats, bench press, pull-ups and dead lifts.

"Closer to race season, we'll back off because it does tire you out and make you pretty sore," he said.

Noon, lunch

"I'm big into eggs, so a lot of times I'll just get some eggs going with some rice and salad or potatoes," he said. Or it could be leftovers from the night before.

1 p.m., 'Hang low'

This is time to relax, or get some chores done.

"I'll see if I have any work to do, emails and that kind of stuff."

'I prefer being out in the trails and in the woods, it definitely helps for avoiding injury,' Sobey says. (Shutterstock / JLwarehouse)

4:30 p.m., run

This is usually between 45 and 90 minutes around Victoria's Elk Lake, which has a 10 kilometre soft gravel track around it.

"I prefer being out in the trails and in the woods, it definitely helps for avoiding injury."

6 p.m., stretch

"I might actually hop in the lake, it's been pretty hot here in Victoria."

6:30 p.m., supper

Sobey says he has a regular rotation of supper options. This is one of his recent dishes: rice, chicken, spinach, avocado, beets, yams, tomato, feta and nuts dressed in balsamic. (Martin Sobey)

Sobey has a rotation of five or six meals, depending on what's in season. It usually involves some type of meat, pasta and salad.

"I'm pretty flexible," he said. "I used to be very uptight on getting in exactly the same stuff and thinking that's going to have a big impact on training and racing but I've kind of learned that a lot of times that's unneeded stress. I'm open to trying new things."

7:30 p.m., 'chill out'

"Maybe get together with some friends. Just relax and maybe watch Netflix. Nothing too crazy."

9 p.m. bedtime

"I usually try and be in bed around 9 or 9:30 and hope to be asleep by 10."

Sobey said triathlon can be a rewarding lifestyle for people who love exercise and being outdoors, and who are willing to put sport as the main focus of their lives.

"I really like the aspect of setting a goal and a target and working and focusing every single day on achieving that," he said. "Sometimes you walk away disappointed, sometimes you walk away satisfied, but either way it's the journey of chasing something that's very elusive and just hard to imagine, but the feeling of achieving something that you set out for."

