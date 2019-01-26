Theft of geese, ducks leaves P.E.I. farmer feeling 'very violated'

A farmer in Marshfield, P.E.I., says he feels violated and unsafe after six heritage-breed ducks and four geese were stolen from his property recently.

Darrin Pettitt said the six ducks — three Rouens, two Cayugas and a Pekin — were taken from his his farm on Jan. 18. Five days later, four Emden geese went missing.

Pettitt had shown the birds in exhibitions across the Maritimes.

"I feel very violated and untrusting," he said. "It must be somebody who knew when I was gone because I'm very seldom away from my farm."

Darrin Pettitt holds an Emden goose that was stolen from his property last week and later recovered in a nearby field. (Submitted by Darrin Pettitt)

The geese, which had microchip implants, were recovered on Friday after a tip from a person who stopped by the farm and said he spotted them in a nearby field, Pettitt said.

RCMP say they are investigating and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"It's a different kind of theft, for sure," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

It's a different kind of theft, for sure. — RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler

Pettitt is worried he may never see his ducks again.

"They were not chipped and [there is] no way to prove they were mine even if they showed up at a show," he said.

Pettitt has ruled out the possibility the ducks were taken by a predator because they were specifically targeted from more than 100 other poultry on the farm, including chickens, turkeys and crossbred geese and ducks. Also, he said there are no signs of a predator, such as feathers, blood or a carcass.

Human footprints

There were, however, human footprints on the property that were not his.

"My Emdens were from a top breeder in the Maritimes," he said. "They're very, very wonderful quality birds and people that would have known that breed would have known that."

There are more than 100 poultry on Darrin Pettitt's farm, including the Emden geese shown in this photo. (Submitted by Darrin Pettitt)

Pettitt said he has not been sleeping well. The thefts have cut into his livelihood, he said, and the farm is also part of his daily therapy routine that helps treat his post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said he is looking into more security and fencing for his property and advises other farmers in the area to keep a close eye on their flocks.

"It's leaving me with just a really unsafe feeling," he said.

More P.E.I. news