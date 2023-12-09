30-year-old man injured in Marshfield crash has died, RCMP confirm

RCMP say the 30-year-old man who suffered critical injuries in Friday's crash in Marshfield, P.E.I., has died.

The man was a passenger in the pickup truck alleged to have caused the head-on collision, and is the fourth death as a result of it.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a teenage boy in the other vehicle remains in hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

An RCMP news release said the pickup driver was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving causing death.

On Saturday, RCMP said early indications appear to show the pickup truck pulled out into the oncoming lane on St. Peter's Road between Suffolk Road and York Road, striking the car head-on.

There were four passengers in the car. A 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a boy between the age of 10 and 14 died at the scene. A second teenaged male in the vehicle was critically injured.

The driver of the truck, who's from York, will appear in provincial court at a later date.