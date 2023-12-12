3 youths who died in Marshfield crash remembered as loving, caring people

The three youths who died in Friday's crash in Marshfield have been identified and are remembered as loving and caring by their families and friends.

Elijah Solomon Justice Stewart, 12, and Isaiah Amini Chaisson Makuza, 17, were from Forest Hill, P.E.I.

Laura Esther Vanderweerd, 18, was from Green Meadows.

"Elijah will be remembered as a quiet, loving boy with a deep, big heart and a lovely winning smile," his obituary on the North Shore Funeral Home website reads. "He loved animals, hanging out with his friends, especially Ben Ross, and giving his mom lots of hugs."

"Isaiah will be remembered as Mom's right-hand-man, a great listener and a caring friend," Isaiah's obituary reads. "Quick-witted, he was a gifted writer and he loved philosophy."

Celebrations of life for both Elijah and Isaiah are expected to take place at a later date.

A memorial for Laura is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charlottetown Bible Chapel.

"All are welcome to attend a memorial gathering to share your memories of Laura," the obituary reads.

4 deaths total from Marshfield crash

The crash in Marshfield has claimed the lives of four people so far, including a 30-year-old man from Queens County.

The man was a passenger in a pickup truck that crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the car containing Elijah, Isaiah, Laura and a 15-year-old male who remains in hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man from York, was released from hospital after being treated for his injuries.

He was arrested after the accident for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving causing death, but is not in custody. Charges have not been laid.