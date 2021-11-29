Progressive Conservative Mark McLane sworn in as District 16 MLA
The newest MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank was sworn in Monday afternoon.
McLane won the Cornwall-Meadowbank byelection two weeks ago
Progressive Conservative Mark McLane has been sworn in as the newest MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank.
McLane was sworn in Monday afternoon in the Legislative Assembly in Charlottetown.
He won the District 16 byelection two weeks ago with 40 per cent of the vote.
The seat had been held by the Liberals for decades until Heath MacDonald left it vacant this summer to run in September's federal election.
"There's a saying that good things come to those who wait," McLane said in his victory speech. "I think 36 years is more than enough time to wait for this."
The next sitting of the legislature isn't until February, but McLane could find himself with a role on one or more standing committees before then.
