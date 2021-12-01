Alleged racism at Charlottetown hockey game shows Canada has 'a long way to go': Expert

The experience of a 16-year-old who says he faced racist abuse at a hockey game shows there's still much to be done in the fight against intolerance in Canada, according to an expert on racism.

Orlando Bowen, an ex-CFL player who runs the youth leadership organization One Voice, One Team, said the experience of Mark Connors is evidence of a wider problem outside of sports.

"We got a long way to go," Bowen said. "I think some of the attitudes and beliefs that lend itself into this type of behaviour are still much alive and well. And I think we've seen evidence of that over the last couple of years."

Connors said he was called the N-word numerous times during a hockey game in Charlottetown last week.

The Halifax Hawks U-18 AA goalie said that following the game members of a P.E.I. team told him that hockey "was a white man's sport." Hockey P.E.I. said the incidents are under investigation.

The Hawks say they are boycotting all games on the Island until the issue is addressed.

Bowen said the community needs to do "everything that we can" to make sure these types of incidents don't happen again.

"We need to legislate what we can legislate," he said. "We got the Halifax Hawks that are ... boycotting tournaments until something is done, and we have people in the community that are willing to stand up, speak out."

'Be better'

Mark's father, Wayne Connors, said that he spoke about the incident with Premier Dennis King on Wednesday and that he'll talk with Hockey P.E.I. next week.

"Racism doesn't belong in the game of hockey," he said. "Educate yourself and just take the feelings of others in account, you know. These things are hurtful and it doesn't belong in our game."

NHL star P.K. Subban also came in to support Mark.

"When does it stop? Believe it or not these stories are sent to me everyday," Subban wrote on social media. "Hang in there, Mark! We got you."

When does it stop? Believe it or not these stories are sent to me everyday. This is happening everyday in our game. EVERYDAY! Leave your comments and support for mark below. Hang in there mark! We got you. <a href="https://t.co/ZAWwlHnf3U">pic.twitter.com/ZAWwlHnf3U</a> —@PKSubban1

Bowen said there needs to be a willingness from Hockey P.E.I. to address this behaviour, and that the organization shouldn't just give lip-service to the fight against racism.

"There needs to be an internal willingness and fortitude to tackle the challenge," he said. "People that have undertaken tasks and activities, sometimes they're check-box activities, and they're not necessarily aimed at real systemic or real institutional change.

"That's what we need. And that work isn't easy work. It's messy work, but it's necessary work."

He said it all starts with "recognizing and acknowledging that there are challenges. So recognition that there are gaps in terms of what's possible in terms of a race-relationship perspective I would think is a good starting place."