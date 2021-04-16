Ski park records good winter with more Islanders heading outside
Revenue was up 27% at P.E.I.’s Mark Arendz ski park in Brookvale
Revenue at P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz ski park in Brookvale was strong this year, with steady traffic on the hills and trails.
Provincial officials say revenue was up by 27 per cent.
"[It] definitely was a good year. I saw consistency this year that I've never seen before," said assistant park superintendent Erin Curley.
Curley said public health restrictions did create some limitations. In particular, fewer people could receive lessons at any one time.
"For the most part, where people were able to get out and socially distance, the numbers were good," she said.
Islanders seemed happy to have a safe activity to do outdoors, despite the pandemic, Curley said.
High demand and good conditions led to an extension of season, which ran through to March 28.
