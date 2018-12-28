Mark Arendz Ski Park opens after 2-day delay

A combination of mechanical and weather problems delayed the opening of Mark Arendz Ski Park at Brookvale on P.E.I., but it will open two alpine runs Friday.

The provincial ski park was due to open Boxing Day, but a rapid melt the previous weekend erased the pre-Christmas snowfall, and mechanical problems slowed artificial snowmaking when the weather turned cold again.

The park will open two runs at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

