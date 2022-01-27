P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz heading to 4th Paralympic Games
P.E.I.’s most decorated athlete is heading back to the Paralympic Games.
Arendz won a Canadian record six medals in South Korea in 2018
Mark Arendz was officially named to Canada's Para Nordic Skiing team on Wednesday. This will be the fourth Games for Arendz.
He won a Canadian record six medals in South Korea in 2018 — one gold, two silver and three bronze.
He was was the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.
Arendz, who is from Hartsville P.E.I., will turn 32 one day ahead of the opening ceremony in Beijing on March 4. The Games run through March 13.
