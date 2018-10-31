Mark Arendz's Paralympic performance awarded by national association

The Canadian Paralympic Committee has recognized the achievements of P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz at this year's Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

On Tuesday, Arendz was named best male athlete of the games.

"It is such an incredible honour to receive this recognition as the male athlete of the year," said Arendz in a news release.

And the Canadian Paralympic Sport Award for Best Male Athlete of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games goes to.... <a href="https://twitter.com/markarendz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markarendz</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPCAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPCAwards</a> 🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉 <a href="https://t.co/Rdb06qOjgX">pic.twitter.com/Rdb06qOjgX</a> —@CDNParalympics

"The Canadian Paralympic Team had so many extraordinary results at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games."

Arendz won six medals at the games — a gold, two silver and three bronze — and was named Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

