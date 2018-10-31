Mark Arendz's Paralympic performance awarded by national association
Arendz won six medals at the games
The Canadian Paralympic Committee has recognized the achievements of P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz at this year's Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.
On Tuesday, Arendz was named best male athlete of the games.
"It is such an incredible honour to receive this recognition as the male athlete of the year," said Arendz in a news release.
"The Canadian Paralympic Team had so many extraordinary results at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games."
Arendz won six medals at the games — a gold, two silver and three bronze — and was named Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.
