Island man charged in death of teacher killed while cycling

An Island man has been charged in the death of Marjolaine Ward, the 60-year-old teacher struck and killed while cycling near Kildare Capes in late August.

RCMP have charged 31-year-old Matthew Gaudet of Central Kildare, P.E.I., with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop and offer assistance to an injured party.

Ward was from Alberton and taught at É​cole Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. Police say she was cycling southbound on Route 12 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling the same direction. The driver did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP.

Marjolaine Ward was a teacher at É​cole Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. (École Pierre-Chiasson/Facebook)

Police say Gaudet is the same man they arrested the day after Ward was killed.

He is set to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on Jan. 17.

