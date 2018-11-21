Skip to Main Content
Island man charged in death of teacher killed while cycling

Island man charged in death of teacher killed while cycling

An Island man has been charged in the death of Marjolaine Ward, the 60-year-old teacher struck and killed while cycling near Kildare Capes in late August.

Marjolaine Ward, 60, died after she was struck by a vehicle near Kildare Capes in late August

CBC News ·
Marjolaine Ward was cycling along Route 12 near Kildare Capes when she was struck by a vehicle, RCMP say. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

An Island man has been charged in the death of Marjolaine Ward, the 60-year-old teacher struck and killed while cycling near Kildare Capes in late August.

RCMP have charged 31-year-old Matthew Gaudet of Central Kildare, P.E.I., with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop and offer assistance to an injured party.

Ward was from Alberton and taught at É​cole Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. Police say she was cycling southbound on Route 12 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling the same direction. The driver did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP.

Marjolaine Ward was a teacher at É​cole Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. (École Pierre-Chiasson/Facebook)

Police say Gaudet is the same man they arrested the day after Ward was killed.

He is set to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on Jan. 17.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories