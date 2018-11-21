Island man charged in death of teacher killed while cycling
An Island man has been charged in the death of Marjolaine Ward, the 60-year-old teacher struck and killed while cycling near Kildare Capes in late August.
RCMP have charged 31-year-old Matthew Gaudet of Central Kildare, P.E.I., with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop and offer assistance to an injured party.
Ward was from Alberton and taught at École Pierre-Chiasson in Tignish. Police say she was cycling southbound on Route 12 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling the same direction. The driver did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP.
Police say Gaudet is the same man they arrested the day after Ward was killed.
He is set to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on Jan. 17.