Summerside egg plant to cease processing operations in June

Officials with Maritime Pride Eggs say their Summerside, P.E.I. egg facility will cease processing operations on June 5.

CEO Mark Beal called the decision difficult and said it is due to required equipment upgrades and not related to COVID-19. The operation will amalgamate with Maritime Pride's only other egg processing facility in Amherst, N.S.

"We've been looking at the feasibility of this facility. We've owned it for five years and we've been looking at the feasibility of it for probably a year and a half," Beal said.

"Based on the capital investment that would be needed to upgrade the plant and replace some equipment in there that is getting quite old, it really wasn't feasible to do so."

11 laid off

Beal said 11 people will be laid off and he delivered the news personally.

After the processing operations close, the facility in Summerside will be used as a distribution point for the time being, says Maritime Pride Eggs CEO Mark Beal. (Google Maps)

"We give them all the working notice that they are required along with severance," he said.

"The one thing our company is always proud to do is to provide as much severance and notices as required, but also sometimes even more than is required by labour law. We also pay them a two-week retention bonus to stay to the end."

P.E.I. eggs still available

Beal said the majority of P.E.I.'s commercially available eggs are currently coming through Maritime Pride's Summerside plant.

After the closure on June 5, P.E.I.'s eggs will travel to Amherst to be graded, and then travel back to the facility in Summerside to be distributed to the provincial market.

The remaining three employees will stay in the building, which will be used as a distribution centre at least until September, said Beal.

"A few of the employees will stay on longer term as we will continue to market and bring P.E.I. eggs that are from our P.E.I. producers to the P.E.I. market," he said.

"Those consumers will still get P.E.I. eggs."

Maritime Pride is based in Amherst and has poultry and egg operations across the Maritimes. Beal said the Summerside plant's equipment will be sold, if possible, after they cease operations.

The company is part of Quebec-based Nutrigroupe, along with six other egg distributors across Eastern Canada and the Prairies.

