Maritime Pride's P.E.I. eggs heading for N.S. before sale on the Island

Maritime Pride Eggs is shutting down its grading plant in Summerside, and that means some P.E.I. eggs are going to log some kilometres before they are sold in P.E.I. grocery stores.

Starting next week, the eggs will be shipped to the Maritime Pride plant in Amherst for grading before returning to P.E.I. stores.

"I was sad and shocked to hear that they were closing," said Jessica Fritz, co-owner of the Black and White Cafe and Bakery in St. Peters Bay, and a Maritime Pride Eggs customer.

"I don't like the idea of something going back and forth that much."

Fritz said she was upset that the company will not be able to guarantee the eggs returning are from P.E.I. She said the minimum order has also increased, and it's too large for a small customer like her.

Outdated equipment

Mark Beal, CEO for Maritime Pride Eggs, said the Summerside plant needed $2 million in upgrades, and that was difficult to justify.

The grader at the Summerside plant was about 25 years old. The company will try to keep eggs from the three Maritime provinces separate in the plant, Beal said.

"We understand the importance of local," he said.

"We're a farmer-owned company and we'll make every effort to get P.E.I. eggs back to P.E.I. consumers."

It was never the case that all Maritime Pride Eggs sold on P.E.I. were from P.E.I., said Beal. None of the three Maritime provinces is 100 per cent self-sufficient in eggs 12 months a year, and there has always been some cross-border sales.

Beal said the company has been making green technology investments at the Amherst plant, and that will offset some of the carbon emissions from the extra trucking.

"We feel confident we can do this with minimal carbon footprint increase," he said.

As for distribution to smaller customers, Beal said the company is working with other food wholesalers on the Island to make sure everyone can get eggs.

