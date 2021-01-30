Summerside hockey player among recent COVID-19 cases

Six games in the Maritime Junior Hockey League have been postponed after a member of the Summerside Western Capitals tested positive for COVID-19.

The team made the announcement Wednesday.

With the Atlantic bubble still closed, the Capitals have been able to travel off-Island for games by following work-isolation protocols set out by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

Players and staff are tested at least twice per week. The team member showed no symptoms, but tested positive during regular, routine testing on Monday, according to Capitals GM Pat McIver.

Summerside hosted the South Shore Lumberjacks of Nova Scotia on March 18 at Credit Union Place, and travelled to Amherst March 19 to play the Ramblers. Entry testing for South Shore came back negative. The Ramblers are getting tested Wednesday, McIver said.

"Our primary focus at this time is the health and safety of our player who tested positive and our other team members. We will be back when it is safe to return," the Capitals said in a post on their Facebook page.

McIver said 23 players and one staff member are in a two-week isolation period. Some Capitals players live on their own, while others live with family or billets.

The following games will be postponed:

March 23: Summerside at Truro.

March 25: Pictou at Summerside.

March 26: Amherst at Summerside.

March 31: Amherst at Summerside.

April 1: Valley at Summerside.

April 3: Truro at Summerside.

An announcement will be made when these games are rescheduled, as well as further postponements should they be needed.

P.E.I. has had eight cases COVID-19 in the last six days. At least two have been members of hockey teams, and five are related.

Last week, the Capitals posted a video on social media in support of hockey teams on P.E.I. affected by COVID-19.

