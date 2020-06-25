Some Cavendish attractions available for school bookings
Sandspit, Shining Waters won't open till June 25, but others opening this month
The president of the Maritime Fun Group says some of his operations in Cavendish, P.E.I., will be open by the end of the month and will be available for end-of -year school bookings.
Matthew Jelley said due to COVID-19 health measures, the attractions will be booked for one school at a time, in cohorts of 50. He said he's been working with schools to accommodate their operational plans, including grad activities.
"Currently, our plan is to be operating the Cavendish Beach Adventure Zone from Victoria Day forward, and we have a number of school bookings. And that property's great, kind of ideal for a cohort size of 50," he said.
Mariner's Cove Boardwalk, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Wax World and the miniature golf course will be open as well.
He expects his larger operations, which include Shining Waters Family Fun Park and Sandspit Amusement Park, won't open until June 25.
With files from Angela Walker
