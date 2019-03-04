Police won't charge teen who called 911 after climbing smokestack

Charlottetown police say they will not lay charges against a teenager who called 911 last week after climbing up a smokestack.

The incident happened last Thursday evening at a Maritime Electric power-generation facility in the east end of downtown Charlottetown. A 17-year-old female climbed 30 metres before calling for help.

"No charges have been laid against the female at this time and I don't expect there will any be due to Mental Health Act issues," wrote deputy chief Sean Coombs in an email to CBC.

Maritime Electric continues to look at ways to improve security.

"This has never happened before that we're aware of," said Kim Griffin, corporate communications manager with Maritime Electric. "It does cause us concerns so one can always take a look at your current practice ... that's something we'll be looking at internally over the next week, to see things that we can do, if necessary, to improve."

Maritime Electric says it is reviewing security measures on the site. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The industrial site currently has warning signs, security fencing, controlled-access gates and surveillance cameras. Of three smokestacks on-site, two are concrete, and a shorter one is made of metal.

The teen climbed one of concrete structures, to a ring-shaped steel platform located about 30 metres off the ground. Charlottetown fire, police and EMS responded to the teen's 911 call. Firefighters used a ladder truck to bring her down.

Charlottetown police say they're willing to assist Maritime Electric in its review of security measures.

Results of the security review will not be made public, according to Griffin.

If you or your child needs help for mental health issues, you can start the conversation with your primary care provider — a family doctor, nurse practitioner or pediatrician.

You can also contact Community Mental Health, go to a mental health walk-in clinic or, if the situation is urgent, can go to the hospital emergency department.

The Island Helpline can be reached at 1-800-218-2885 and the Kids Help Phone is 1-800-668-6868.

