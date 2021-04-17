Skip to Main Content
Power crews urge motorists to keep a safe distance after 'near misses'

Maritime Electric has introduced a social media campaign asking Island motorists to give utility crews a wide berth.

Maritime Electric crew have noticed an increase in distracted driving during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Maritime Electric)

Spokesperson Kim Griffin said crews have told her there were several close calls this year. 

"They're noticing that whether it's the flagging crews that may be working or the operations crews in their trucks as they're doing work ... cars are driving quite fast by them or not slowing down or they've had issues where there's been near misses that crews have nearly been struck."

Griffin said crews are also noticing an increase in distracted drivers.

"We certainly all recognize that this is a really challenging time for people. We're in a pandemic, we see stress levels but we've also seen an increase in distractions with people that are driving near our crews so our crews are really asking people to be careful and try to help us out on this area."

The social media posts on Twitter and Facebook ask drivers to watch out and slow down when approaching the crews. Griffin hopes the posts will begin a discussion and awareness.

"I'm sure it's also applicable to other utility crews as we're getting into more work on our roads and our highways across the Island now that spring is here."

With files from Angela Walker

