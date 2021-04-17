Power crews urge motorists to keep a safe distance after 'near misses'

Maritime Electric has introduced a social media campaign asking Island motorists to give utility crews a wide berth.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin said crews have told her there were several close calls this year.

"They're noticing that whether it's the flagging crews that may be working or the operations crews in their trucks as they're doing work ... cars are driving quite fast by them or not slowing down or they've had issues where there's been near misses that crews have nearly been struck."

When you see our crews working along the side of the road, please slow down as you near the site. Our crews are focused on staying safe while they perform their jobs, and it’s our job as motorists to enter the worksite at a safe speed. Thank you for helping us keep everyone safe! <a href="https://t.co/3ZN19bODrE">pic.twitter.com/3ZN19bODrE</a> —@MECLPEI

Griffin said crews are also noticing an increase in distracted drivers.

"We certainly all recognize that this is a really challenging time for people. We're in a pandemic, we see stress levels but we've also seen an increase in distractions with people that are driving near our crews so our crews are really asking people to be careful and try to help us out on this area."

The social media posts on Twitter and Facebook ask drivers to watch out and slow down when approaching the crews. Griffin hopes the posts will begin a discussion and awareness.

"I'm sure it's also applicable to other utility crews as we're getting into more work on our roads and our highways across the Island now that spring is here."

