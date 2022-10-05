Maritime Electric looks at Fiona as it prepares for future storms
'I really feel for customers who were left without power for so long'
The CEO of Maritime Electric says he feels for the customers who lost their power for up to three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona — and the few who are still without it — but said the utility did everything it could under the circumstances.
Fiona knocked out power to more than 80,000 homes and businesses on Sept. 24, and caused widespread damage to properties and infrastructure.
"The extent of the damage that we saw across the Island was like nothing we've ever seen before" said Jason Roberts in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
Roberts said early estimates indicate the damage caused by Fiona was four to five times worse than the damage done by Dorian in 2019.
Since then, Maritime Electric has been investing more in tree trimming and vegetation management.
Roberts said in the aftermath of Fiona, they need to continue to evaluate how to better prepare for future storms.
"It really is a reminder that as we move forward we need to continue to do some of the work that we're doing today to be able to prepare for the future."
Thanks customers
Maritime Electric crews will be spending the next few weeks shoring up power poles and removing trees and branches that would come down in the next storm.
Roberts thanked Maritime Electric customers for their patience as power was restored.
"I really feel for customers who were left without power for so long but just the amount of damage that was there, it was unprecedented and it was a real struggle to get through it."
With files from CBC News: Compass
