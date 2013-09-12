Maritime Electric rate increase hearings scheduled

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has scheduled public hearings for proposed power rate increases that could have special significance for heavy users of electricity.

Maritime Electric is looking for a 4.1 per cent increase over three years for residential customers, but it is also taking a step toward getting rid of second-block billing — where a lower rate is charged after a certain amount of electricity is used.

Currently that threshold is 2,000 kWh, and after that the rate is 20 per cent lower. The proposal is to move the threshold to 5,000 kWh.

Energy Minister Steven Myers has said the government is prepared to intervene in the hearings. Myers is concerned about the impact of a sudden rate increase on farmers.

The hearings are scheduled for Aug. 6-9. A special evening session will be held Aug. 8 starting at 6:30 for members of the public. Pre-registration is not required. The evening session will be held in IRAC's offices in the National Bank Tower in Charlottetown.

The public is also invited to make written submissions. Comments can be mailed to IRAC and must be received by Aug. 14.

