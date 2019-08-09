Maritime Electric rates frozen until March 1, IRAC says
IRAC denies utility's application for rate hike
There will be no rate hike for Maritime Electric customers until at least March 1, 2020, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has ruled.
In November 2018, Maritime Electric had applied for a 1.1 per cent rate increase each year from from March 1, 2019, to Feb. 28, 2022, for the "typical customer" in each of its rate classes.
In July 2019, Maritime Electric revised its application, seeking an average rate increase of 0.7 per cent over the three years. At the rate hearings in August, Maritime Electric advised that the actual proposed rate increase would be 1.7 per cent in year one, no increase in year two and a 0.8 per cent increase in year three.
In its decision dated Sept. 27, IRAC said it is not satisfied Maritime Electric's annual revenue forecasts are "reasonable, accurate or reliable."
"As such, the Commission is not prepared to approve the rates that are derived from those forecasts," the decision says.
"Instead, the Commission orders that the rates currently in effect for the period from March 1, 2018, to February 28, 2019, shall remain in effect until February 28, 2020. As such, there shall be no change in rates for any rate class until March 1, 2020."
