9 communities still with large pockets of outages on P.E.I.

There are nine communities on P.E.I. going into day six with large pockets of power outages, following post-tropical storm Dorian last weekend.

At 6:53 a.m., Maritime Electric listed 4,459 customers without power. The communities with 100 or more outages are

Southwest Lot 16.

Seaview.

Point Prim.

New London.

Darnley.

Green Meadows.

Kensington.

Long River.

Mount Buchanan.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin hoped repair crews would be able to get these significant outage areas back on by the end of today, but individual outages could take a few more days.

"We still think that we are going to be late in the week or even Sunday, but we're trying to really focus on getting these last pockets of communities and main lines on today if all goes well," said Griffin.

Once the larger outages are fixed, the utility will be able to turn its attention to smaller and individual outages.

