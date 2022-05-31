Electricity mostly restored following dump truck accident
Maritime Electric has mostly restored a major outage across central P.E.I.
Outage started about 7:30 a.m.
Maritime Electric has mostly restored a major outage across central P.E.I.
The power went out a little after 7:30 a.m. and at its peak (around 8 a.m.) the utility's outage map was showing 10,295 customers without electricity.
A crew traced the source of the problem to an accident involving a dump truck near Hunter River. At 9:20 a.m., Maritime Electric reported just over 100 customers without power.
The outage had affected from Hunter River along the North Shore to Kensington and through much of the south of western Queens County as well.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?