Electricity mostly restored following dump truck accident

Maritime Electric has mostly restored a major outage across central P.E.I.

The power went out a little after 7:30 a.m. and at its peak (around 8 a.m.) the utility's outage map was showing 10,295 customers without electricity.

A crew traced the source of the problem to an accident involving a dump truck near Hunter River. At 9:20 a.m., Maritime Electric reported just over 100 customers without power.

The outage had affected from Hunter River along the North Shore to Kensington and through much of the south of western Queens County as well.