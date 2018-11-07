P.E.I. crews on the job to restore electricity for thousands in N.B.

Four Maritime Electric Crews are heading to New Brunswick to help restore power in that province, where Wednesday morning more than 8,000 still needed help following a weekend windstorm.

The P.E.I. utility workers are expected to be in New Brunswick for a few days.

New Brunswick power crews have reconnected tens of thousands of customers who lost power in the windstorm

Some are being told not to expect it back until late Wednesday night.

With files from Island Morning