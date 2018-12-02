'Ice is not our friend': Maritime Electric prepares for outages

Maritime Electric is preparing for icy power lines and possible outages Tuesday as freezing rain is expected for P.E.I. this afternoon and evening.

"Certainly, ice is not our friend," said Kim Griffin, spokesperson for the utility.

"And when we look at potential ice and ice buildup on our system, coupled with… trees down and high winds, that can be a concern."

Both Queens and Kings counties are under freezing rain warnings from Environment Canada, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Prince County.

"We have the full complement of our operations team who are ready to go as well as all of our key personnel," said Griffin.

When there's freezing rain in the forecast, the impact on power lines all depends on the type of ice, she said.

"Depending on whether it freezes or not at zero, whether it becomes rain or ice pellets. So for us, it's a combination of things," said Griffin.

"We certainly look at the type of snow that is projected, but we also look at the type of ice, whether it's a freezing rain warning or ice pellets, combined with we also look at potentially the wind warning."

As of midday Tuesday, winds were projected to be in the 50 km/h range. "We get very concerned when it's in the 90 to 100 range," said Griffin.

Maritime Electric crews could be dealing with icy power lines Tuesday. This file photo shows ice on power lines in Cape Breton. (Submitted by Nova Scotia Power)

Maritime Electric was dealing with an outage to about 1,000 customers in Sherwood shortly before noon Tuesday, though the exact cause of that outage was not specified.

Griffin said that overall, it's been a "fairly good winter" so far in terms of power outages.

Normally for large storms, Maritime Electric notifies off-Island crews in case they need to come help. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is no longer happening, said Griffin.

On the plus side, "none of our crews are travelling," she said.

Changes due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has also added "different dimensions" to how they respond to a storm.

"Just making sure from our crew perspective, you know, that everyone's feeling well, that people are making sure that they're able to social distance as well," she said.

More customers are also working from home due to the COVID-19, said Griffin.

"They have deadlines and some people are responding to people off-Island and they may not be in a storm situation. So working from home is also causing challenges for some of our customers too."

