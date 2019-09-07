After setbacks Wednesday, Maritime Electric hoping to make more progress

P.E.I.'s main utility had some problems with new outages Wednesday as it tried to restore power following post-tropical storm Dorian, but still got the lights on for thousands more.

As of 6:43 a.m. the utility was reporting 7,658 customers without power, down from almost 11,000 Wednesday morning, but it didn't get there without some bumps along the way.

"We lost our airport substation, where we have Brackley and Covehead feeding into that station," said spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"We had a number of pole fires yesterday. It did set us back a little bit but we were able to get those customers back on."

Griffin listed six communities that still have more than 500 outages, and said the focus Thursday is on getting those back on.

Victoria Cross: 1,100

Alberton: 1,000

Kensington: 1,000

Wellington: 700

Dover: 700

West St. Peters: 600

Rattenbury: 500

Trees have been the issue, both taking down power lines and blocking access to downed lines. Griffin said at St. Peters Harbour crews had to clear 25 trees from a road just to get to the power lines. Workers from the Department of Forestry joined in on that work Wednesday.

"They've been an incredible help. This is what they do and they're so very efficient at it," said Griffin.

Strong winds overnight raised concerns about more outages, but they do not seem to have created a lot of damage, and are expected to ease during the morning.

