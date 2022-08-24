Maritime Electric's message for workers operating equipment around power lines: Look up

Maritime Electric is rolling out a public awareness and social media campaign about being alert when doing work around power lines on Prince Edward Island, especially for people operating dump trucks or construction or farm equipment.

On Monday, a large section of Kings County lost power when a farm vehicle hauling a grain auger struck a power line.

"It ripped down our distribution as well as our transmission lines and snapped the poles right in half," said Kim Griffin, manager of customer service, sustainability and communications for Maritime Electric.

"It was a significant inconvenience to many of our customers, having nearly 7,000 of our customers out from 5 o'clock right up into the early hours into the morning."

A farm vehicle hauling a grain auger struck a power line on Monday, causing a power outage that affected 7,000 Maritime Electric customers in Kings County. (Maritime Electric map)

Griffin said incidents like Monday's are becoming more frequent and that's a "major concern" for Maritime Electric.

"Last year we had 29 total incidents but we're at 27 right now already and there's still lots of time left in the year."

Working with industries

Maritime Electric's public awareness campaign includes social media and distributing posters to specific work sites.

Griffin said they're also working with partners across the province to help educate staff to be aware of their surroundings.

"We have the construction association, we have the road builders, the Federation of Agriculture, we have the Trucking Sector Council," she said, adding that Workers' Compensation field staff will also be reminding people as they visit sites.

Griffin said awareness is especially important during the busy construction period and with the fall harvest season ahead.

"It's a very busy time of year for many people," she said. "We just want to make sure that people are thinking about the power lines and making sure that they are looking up when they're operating equipment."