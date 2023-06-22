P.E.I. political pioneer Marion Reid dies at age 94

Marion Reid, the first female lieutenant-governor of Prince Edward Island and a member of the Order of Canada, has died at the age of 94.

A statement from Premier Dennis King on Thursday said Reid "broke many barriers and greatly contributed to the province of P.E.I." in the course of her lifetime.

"She was involved in many political roles, and was especially instrumental within education, as a teacher for 21 years and a board member of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation for seven years," the premier said. "She also contributed to many women's groups and organizations over the years."

Reid broke into provincial politics by winning a seat in the district of 1st Queens for the Progressive Conservatives in 1979.

She later served as the deputy Speaker and the first female Speaker of the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly, as well as the Opposition House leader.

In 2006, the Charlottetown firm Tangle Lane published a book Reid wrote called These Roots Run Deep: Memories of Family and Place and of a Life Lived to the Fullest.

Many Islanders will recognize Reid as one of the province's "Famous Five" women, thanks to a 1993 photo shoot.

The famous June 1993 photo shows (from left) Speaker Nancy Guptill, lieutenant-governor Marion Reid, Opposition leader Pat Mella, premier Catherine Callbeck, and deputy Speaker Elizabeth Hubley. (B. Simpson/Province of P.E.I.)

It captured Reid, who served as lieutenant-governor from 1990 to 1995, as well as four other women who held top legislative positions at the time:

Catherine Callbeck, Canada's first female elected premier;

Pat Mella, the leader of the Official Opposition;

Nancy Guptill, the legislature's Speaker; and

Elizabeth Hubley, the deputy Speaker.

The photo was recreated 25 years later, with some of the quintet telling interviewers they were still pushing for more women to enter the political realm.

The five women recreated their well-known photo in October 2018: Nancy Guptill, Marion Reid, Pat Mella, Catherine Callbeck, amd Elizabeth Hubley. (François Pierre Dufault/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday, Callbeck was among those paying tribute, calling Reid "a great role model and trailblazer," as well as a confidante and a friend.

"She had a smile that would brighten up any room and inspired others to strive for greatness regardless of their circumstances," the former premier said in a statement that also offered condolences to Reid's family.

"She always carried out her duties with great distinction and passion. Her commitment and dedication to public service will long be remembered. Her legacy has and will continue to inspire her many friends and fellow citizens."

In tribute to Reid, the flags at Government House will be lowered to half-mast until after her funeral service.

"She carried out her role in a dignified manner worth emulating," said current Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry. "She was a great inspiration to me, a lady I respected and held in high esteem."