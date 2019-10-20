New Brunswick runner finishes first in P.E.I. Marathon

A New Brunswick runner placed first overall Sunday in the 16th annual Prince Edward Island Marathon.

Trevor Funk of Saint John covered the 42.2-kilometre course in a personal-best time of two hours, 43 minutes and 11 seconds.

Helga Reisch MacNeill of Kensington, P.E.I., was the first woman to cross the finish line. The 47-year-old finished in three hours, 12 minutes and 27 seconds.

The race began in Brackley Beach at 8 a.m. and finished in downtown Charlottetown in front of Province House.

Helga Reisch MacNeill of Kensington was the first woman to cross the finish line. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The event raises money for the Canadian Mental Health Association's P.E.I. chapter. It is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

