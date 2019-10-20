This year's P.E.I. Marathon will follow the Charlottetown-only route that debuted last year after post-tropical storm Fiona forced organizers to abandon the usual course.

Myrtle Jenkins-Smith, race director for the 19th annual marathon, said the decision needed to be made so runners could have enough time to register and prepare.

"When you're training for a marathon, you know, it's almost a year of intense training," she said. "People want to know that now, and that's fair."

After Fiona hit the Island in September, damage to the start line at P.E.I. National Park forced organizers to set up an alternative route just three weeks before marathon day.

Instead of the old route, which ran from the north shore and down to Charlottetown, the new course starts and ends in the capital city — including two large loops around different neighbourhoods.

To be considered a qualifier for the prestigious Boston Marathon, the route must meet a number of criteria including being the official marathon length of 26.2 miles (just over 42 kilometres).

The work that organizers put in to get the race Boston-certified influenced them to keep the double-looped route this year.

'A destination run'

Jenkins-Smith said people come to the Island from different parts of the world to race, so the sooner they know the details, the better.

"We are considered a destination run.... That's why they want to know what kind of course that they actually [will] be running on," she said.

Myrtle Jenkins-Smith, the marathon's race director, says P.E.I. is a destination run so releasing route details now will provide enough time for runners to plan. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Organizers receive feedback from runners every year, and Jenkins-Smith said the opinions of competitors accustomed to the north shore route were considered.

"There's people that really do not like that trail, and there's people that have asked for change because they've done it for 18 years, 17 years," she said.

"So, you know, you look at that whole mix, and we want people to keep coming back."

Jenkins-Smith said P.E.I. had been considered a "fast flat" with its lack of hills, but organizers have been able to find ways to add "sneaky inclines" into the new route.

Jenkins-Smith says returning to the north shore route eventually is a possibility. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

She said officials are prepared to look at whichever course will be the right one for the marathon's 20th anniversary next year — and notes that either the old or new route will be Boston-certified.

The P.E.I. Marathon weekend runs Oct. 13-15.