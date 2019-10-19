Road closures in national park for P.E.I. Marathon Sunday
The 42.2-kilometre race starts in Brackley Beach and ends in Charlottetown
Some roads in P.E.I. National Park will be closed to vehicles Sunday and open to runners.
The 16th annual Prince Edward Island Marathon will kick off at 8 a.m in Brackley Beach.
There will be temporary road closures in the park from 7:30-11 a.m.
Gulf Shore Parkway East from Brackley to Bayshore Road and Robinsons Island Road will be closed.
The Gulf Shore Parkway East will remain open from Bayshore Road to Dalvay Gate.
Access to Covehead Harbour will be maintained but parks officials are asking drivers to be cautious.
The Brackley entrance kiosk is under construction and traffic-control measures will be in place in that section.
There are more than 300 volunteers helping get ready for the event, said race director Myrtle Jenkins-Smith.
The event raises money for the Canadian Mental Health Association's P.E.I. chapter.
The marathon starts in Brackley Beach and finishes in front of Province House in Charlottetown.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.