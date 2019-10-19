Road closures in national park for P.E.I. Marathon Sunday

Some roads in P.E.I. National Park will be closed to vehicles Sunday and open to runners.

The 16th annual Prince Edward Island Marathon will kick off at 8 a.m in Brackley Beach.

There will be temporary road closures in the park from 7:30-11 a.m.

Gulf Shore Parkway East from Brackley to Bayshore Road and Robinsons Island Road will be closed.

The Gulf Shore Parkway East will remain open from Bayshore Road to Dalvay Gate.

Access to Covehead Harbour will be maintained but parks officials are asking drivers to be cautious.

The Brackley entrance kiosk is under construction and traffic-control measures will be in place in that section.

The marathon route starts at Brackley Beach and finishes at Province House in Charlottetown. (CBC)

There are more than 300 volunteers helping get ready for the event, said race director Myrtle Jenkins-Smith.

The event raises money for the Canadian Mental Health Association's P.E.I. chapter.

The marathon starts in Brackley Beach and finishes in front of Province House in Charlottetown.

