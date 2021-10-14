2020 cancelled everything but the P.E.I. Marathon is back for 2021

The P.E.I. Marathon is back this Sunday, after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., runners will leave Brackley and proceed east — eventually crossing the finish line outside Province House in Charlottetown.

"All participants and volunteers must be fully vaccinated and they will have to wear a mask at both the start and finish lines. We will have people that will corral in chutes to make sure the masks are on," said race director Myrtle Jenkins-Smith.

About 1,400 people have registered, around half of the 2,800 who took part in 2019.

About 15 or 20 people pulled out of the event because of the requirement to be fully vaccinated.

The events will be spread over two days to avoid large crowds, she said

Some will run virtually

The five- and ten-kilometre runs and walks will be held on Saturday.

The full marathon, half marathon run and walk and relays all happen on Sunday,

The children's event is cancelled for this year.

More than 100 participants will take part in P.E.I.'s marathon virtually for the first time. Those participants will get the same bib, medal, and shirt and will record their times through an app.

"It's spread out right across the country a lot of them you know, people have been here in the past, some of them have been here all 16 years and they want their 17th-year-medal," she said.

Hands off

Around 250 volunteers will assist in the marathon. But they won't be handing out water and snacks — a rule due to COVID-19.

"Nothing will be handed, even your water and your Gatorade. They will all be sitting on tables and volunteers will replenish them and participants will pick up what they choose."

Marathon manager Jenn Hanus holds up a T-Shirt for the 2021 P.E.I. Marathon. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC )

Traffic in Charlottetown will be affected by the weekend's events.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, portions of Water, Prince, Haviland, Rochford and Kent streets will be closed along with Terry Fox Drive, Victoria Park Roadway and Queen Elizabeth Road.

Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sherwood Road between Malpeque Road and Brackley Point Road will be closed.

Later, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Great George Street, between Allen Street and Euston Street, and between Euston Street and Fitzroy Street, will be closed.