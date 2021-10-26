Virtual health-care program temporarily closed due to coverage issues

A virtual health-care program that offers access to Islanders without a family doctor is temporarily unavailable due to physician coverage issues, Health PEI said in a written statement Tuesday.

Maple launched last year, five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to reduce the number of patients visiting walk-in clinics or emergency departments. Through the Maple virtual care program, Islanders are able to consult with a doctor via text, phone or video conference.

Health PEI says it's working with Maple to reopen the service as soon as possible.

According to the province's patient registry, more than 20,000 Islanders are currently waiting for a family doctor.

Health PEI advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or who needs immediate health information is advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

Those in need of primary care may attend a walk-in clinic where available.