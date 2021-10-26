Virtual health-care program temporarily closed due to coverage issues
More than 20,000 Islanders are currently waiting for a family doctor
A virtual health-care program that offers access to Islanders without a family doctor is temporarily unavailable due to physician coverage issues, Health PEI said in a written statement Tuesday.
Maple launched last year, five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to reduce the number of patients visiting walk-in clinics or emergency departments. Through the Maple virtual care program, Islanders are able to consult with a doctor via text, phone or video conference.
Health PEI says it's working with Maple to reopen the service as soon as possible.
According to the province's patient registry, more than 20,000 Islanders are currently waiting for a family doctor.
Health PEI advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Anyone with health concerns or who needs immediate health information is advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
Those in need of primary care may attend a walk-in clinic where available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?