Western P.E.I. bakery struggling to find workers

The Maple House Bakery and Café in O'Leary, P.E.I., is holding an open house next week in the hopes of attracting some new employees.

The business is operated by Community Inclusions, and some people with intellectual disabilities help with various jobs around the bakery. Site manager Laurie-Ann Waite said they need a full-time baker and there are four part-time positions open as well, in both the café and the bakery.

"We find it difficult to find individuals who want to work full time, and we actually find it difficult to find individuals who want to work part time," said Waite.

"We feel like we've been short for quite a while, but we work as a team to get the job done."

Waite said the existing employees have been working extra hard at times to fill the gap in staffing.

'Positive environment'

Having people with intellectual disabilities help out around the bakery is a real benefit for the workplace, said Waite.

"Working here with the individuals with disabilities, I don't believe there's any other place you could go to work and see such a positive environment," she said.

"You get lots of compliments from those guys. They love new people and it's just a really positive, loving place to work."

The open house is Feb. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

More P.E.I. news