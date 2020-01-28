Western P.E.I. bakery struggling to find workers
‘We feel like we've been short for quite a while’
The Maple House Bakery and Café in O'Leary, P.E.I., is holding an open house next week in the hopes of attracting some new employees.
The business is operated by Community Inclusions, and some people with intellectual disabilities help with various jobs around the bakery. Site manager Laurie-Ann Waite said they need a full-time baker and there are four part-time positions open as well, in both the café and the bakery.
"We find it difficult to find individuals who want to work full time, and we actually find it difficult to find individuals who want to work part time," said Waite.
"We feel like we've been short for quite a while, but we work as a team to get the job done."
Waite said the existing employees have been working extra hard at times to fill the gap in staffing.
'Positive environment'
Having people with intellectual disabilities help out around the bakery is a real benefit for the workplace, said Waite.
"Working here with the individuals with disabilities, I don't believe there's any other place you could go to work and see such a positive environment," she said.
"You get lots of compliments from those guys. They love new people and it's just a really positive, loving place to work."
The open house is Feb. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.