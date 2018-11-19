P.E.I. aims to post 3rd strong year in manufacturing

P.E.I. manufacturers just keep selling more and more, and non-durable goods are setting the pace in 2018, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

Island manufacturers led the country in sales growth in 2016, and then jumped another eight per cent in 2017, reaching almost $1.8 billion.

About 70 per cent of Island manufacturing is in non-durable goods, such as food processing. In 2017, sales growth was relatively evenly split between durable and non-durable goods.

To the end of September 2018 durable goods are pushing growth, up 13.7 per cent.

Non-durable goods are up 2.5 per cent. Overall growth through the first three quarters of the year is 5.7 per cent.

