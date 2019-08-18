Volunteers raise money for Harley Street fire victims

People from all over P.E.I. congregated Sunday at Music at the Manse just west of Charlottetown to support those affected by the apartment fire on Harley Street earlier this summer.

On July 17, the 29-unit building on Harley Street went up in flames.

The building housed 52 senior residents. All were able to get out of the building safely.

Summerside's Donna Lee McCormack immediately volunteered her time to play at the concert. She said it reflects the spirit of Islanders.

"People care, no matter what happens to you. The Islanders care about their own," she said.

"If we don't want to support people that have had hard times then what does that say about us."

Donna Lee McCormack says she volunteered her time as soon as she heard about the concert. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Although the fire happened in early July, those affected still need support, said volunteer Grant Pye.

Pye knows one of the former residents of the building. He said she is still dealing with the effects of the fire.

"She tries to put on a brave face, but you can see when she talks about it, it's very upsetting in her eyes and that … she's still kind of living with the tragedy of it," he said.

"It tugs at your heartstrings a little bit to see that. Also … talking with them they were so thankful that we cared and we were willing to go ahead and do something kind for them."

Irreplaceable items

Alycia McGuire, one of the volunteers, she said she's seen the effects of the fire first hand.

"I know at least three couples and a single lady that lost everything in that fire," she said. "I met one couple after church last night. She was very upset still and lost pictures, everything that was personal to them. They couldn't even get back in to get any of that."

Tim Archer, owner of Music at the Manse, says the support he received from the community was overwhelming, but not surprising. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Tim Archer, owner of Music at the Manse, said it's important to realize some things lost in the blaze are irreplaceable.

"We all know as we get a little bit older [when] we downsize we keep what's most important to us," said Archer. "And unfortunately those things cannot be repurchased."

Aside from the musicians and people who volunteered their time, Archer said the response from local businesses was overwhelming.

But Archer said it wasn't unexpected.

"I'm not too surprised," he said. "That's the way the Island is. It's the Island way."

All money raised from the event will be donated to the Red Cross and be given directly to the victims of the fire, Archer said.

