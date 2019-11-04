Fresh-cut vegetable recall expands to dozens of products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of some packaged, fresh-cut vegetables due to concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The products are mostly sold under the Mann's brand, including Crave a Bowl, Family Favourites, Nourish Bowls, Organic and Snacking Favorites. Also on the list is Sysco Imperial Veggie Power Blend, Western Family Broccoli Slaw and Western Family Sweet Kale Salad Kit.

The products had national distribution. A full list of the related products, with details including UPC codes, is available here.

The list includes a total of 44 products. That is in addition to seven products in two related recalls last week.

Mann Packing Co., based in California, says on its web site it has recalled products both in Canada and the United States.

The first recall, issued Wednesday, was for a single product, Compliments Sweet Kale Blend.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with these recalled products.

If you have any of these products in your home you should throw them out or return them to the store.

The recall was prompted by CFIA test results. The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

More from CBC News