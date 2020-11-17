'Good precaution' to 'load of crap': Islanders react to new mandatory mask rule
Most people CBC spoke with agree with new measure
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office is making it mandatory to wear masks inside public spaces as of Friday.
CBC P.E.I. asked some people on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday what they think of the news.
Susan Sherwood said though wearing a mask can be inconvenient, she's happy it has gone from a recommendation to a rule.
"It's now clear cut," she said.
"We've all had some time to get used to the idea and a lot of us knew it was coming so for myself personally I was practising for the last six to eight weeks. I think I'm like everyone else, I don't like wearing them much but it is for the greater good."
Karen Cain also likes the idea.
"I think that masks are one of the first defence against virus transmission and I think we should do everything we can to try to curb the spread of the virus."
Hammad Ahmed said he supports wearing a mask, especially on public transit and in other enclosed spaces.
"With what's happening in the Maritimes, new cases coming in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, I think it's a good precaution we're taking."
Shirley Smedley Jay said she will follow the new rule.
"I think we need to comply. Dr. Heather Morrison has been leading us very well and Atlantic Canada has been doing really so we just need to comply with this new mandatory mask requirement."
Campbell Webster said he generally takes guidance from people who know best.
"I'm always interested in what professionals have to say whether they're a plumber or a doctor. I just listen to what they say. They're the ones with the education, they're the ones tasked sincerely with keeping people safe and alive so if that's their determination — have at 'er."
Jacqui Scaman said everyone should do their part and wear a mask.
"We're lucky in P.E.I. that we haven't had to, to date, and it's important to stay safe and if that's what our leadership suggest that we do then it's important that we keep each other healthy and safe."
But not everyone was on board with the new rule. Weldon Yeo said he doesn't plan to wear a mask.
"I think it's a load of crap," he said.
He said all masks do is "prevent spit from flying all over the place."
"Vaccine's coming out. I think I'm already immune, I've been probably exposed to it."
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from John Robertson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.