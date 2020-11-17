'Good precaution' to 'load of crap': Islanders react to new mandatory mask rule

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office is making it mandatory to wear masks inside public spaces as of Friday.

CBC P.E.I. asked some people on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday what they think of the news.

Susan Sherwood says she doesn't like wearing a mask, but she has become accustomed to it. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Susan Sherwood said though wearing a mask can be inconvenient, she's happy it has gone from a recommendation to a rule.

"It's now clear cut," she said.

"We've all had some time to get used to the idea and a lot of us knew it was coming so for myself personally I was practising for the last six to eight weeks. I think I'm like everyone else, I don't like wearing them much but it is for the greater good."

Karen Cain says people should do what they can to curb the spread of the virus. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Karen Cain also likes the idea.

"I think that masks are one of the first defence against virus transmission and I think we should do everything we can to try to curb the spread of the virus."

Hammad Ahmed thinks wearing a mask is a good precaution. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Hammad Ahmed said he supports wearing a mask, especially on public transit and in other enclosed spaces.

"With what's happening in the Maritimes, new cases coming in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, I think it's a good precaution we're taking."

Shirley Smedley Jay encourages people to comply with the new rule. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Shirley Smedley Jay said she will follow the new rule.

"I think we need to comply. Dr. Heather Morrison has been leading us very well and Atlantic Canada has been doing really so we just need to comply with this new mandatory mask requirement."

Campbell Webster says he'll let the professionals decide what's best. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Campbell Webster said he generally takes guidance from people who know best.

"I'm always interested in what professionals have to say whether they're a plumber or a doctor. I just listen to what they say. They're the ones with the education, they're the ones tasked sincerely with keeping people safe and alive so if that's their determination — have at 'er."

Jacqui Scaman says P.E.I. has been lucky up to this point. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Jacqui Scaman said everyone should do their part and wear a mask.

"We're lucky in P.E.I. that we haven't had to, to date, and it's important to stay safe and if that's what our leadership suggest that we do then it's important that we keep each other healthy and safe."

Weldon Yeo says he doesn't wear a mask, and doesn't plan to start. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

But not everyone was on board with the new rule. Weldon Yeo said he doesn't plan to wear a mask.

"I think it's a load of crap," he said.

He said all masks do is "prevent spit from flying all over the place."

"Vaccine's coming out. I think I'm already immune, I've been probably exposed to it."

