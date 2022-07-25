Man facing 2 charges after 68-year-old sprayed with chemical in Summerside
Police say the suspect and the man sprayed did not know each other
A 19-year-old man is in custody and facing two charges after a 68-year-old man was sprayed with what police called "animal repellant" in Summerside on Friday night.
Officers were called to a hotel parking lot in Summerside following a report that a man had been "sprayed in the face by some sort of chemical," a news release said.
The caller provided a description of the suspect who had fled the scene, the release said.
Police located a person matching the description, and took him into custody.
A container of the chemical spray was recovered.
The 68-year-old victim was treated at the hospital and released shortly afterward.
The 19-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.
Police say the two men didn't know each other.