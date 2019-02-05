Island man sentenced to 10 months for stabbing

An Island man who had been charged with attempted murder was sentenced Monday to 10 months in jail for for stabbing a woman in the stomach.

Michael Arthur Gaudet, 37, changed his plea to guilty on a lesser charge of aggravated assault. A three-day provincial court trial that had been slated to begin Monday on the attempted murder charge was cancelled.

"Obviously, this could have been much worse," said Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz in reference to the severity of the incident.

Crown prosecutor Jeff MacDonald provided court with details of the incident.

Charlottetown police received a 911 call at 6 a.m. Sept. 13 to a home on King Street in Charlottetown. They found a woman bleeding from a wound to her stomach and screaming in pain, according to MacDonald. The woman told police Gaudet stabbed her and took off. She was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Hospital staff performed a CT scan and found the two centimetre wound had not damaged internal organs. The woman remained in hospital several days, but the wound did not require stitches.

Building evacuated

Police launched a search for the man, using dogs to track him and issuing a public alert.

The next day, a taxi cab dispatcher called police to say Gaudet and another woman had ordered a cab to take them to a downtown address.

Police knocked on the door. They could hear Gaudet smashing things inside the apartment. He yelled that he was going to kill the police officers.

Police evacuated the building and got everybody out. A woman eventually opened the apartment door. Police found Gaudet lying on the floor, apparently in medical distress. They put him in handcuffs and took him to hospital where he was treated and released into police custody. He has remained in custody ever since.

Michael Arthur Gaudet has remained in custody following his arrest. He appeared in court Monday by video link from jail. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police Services)

The woman who was stabbed was present in court Monday and provided a written victim impact statement. It was not read aloud in court. The judge made reference to it, telling court the woman "never had problems with him before and doesn't know why he did it."

The victim has since moved away from Charlottetown.

The weapon used by Gaudet to stab the woman was never found. The Crown prosecutor says they still don't know what it was.

Gaudet has a long criminal record, including a past conviction for criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in downtown Charlottetown Sept. 13. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Addictions, especially to alcohol, are at the root of Gaudet's problems, according to defence lawyer Thane MacEachern.

"He doesn't have a great deal of recall" of the stabbing, MacEachern told court.

Gaudet declined to speak in court as sentence was passed. He appeared by video link from jail.

Property damage, other offences

Gaudet also pleaded guilty to damage of property, among other charges, for incidents before and after the stabbing. He kicked in a washroom door at Queens Arms Esso a few days before the stabbing, following an argument with a woman that was caught on surveillance video at the gas station.

Last month, he kicked and damaged a glass door at the Provincial Correctional Centre. Gaudet also pleaded guilty to assaulting police, for spitting on an officer who accompanied him to hospital the day he was arrested.

Gaudet will be on probation for three years after he gets out of jail. He'll be under orders to stay away from the woman, and may be required to wear an electronic monitoring device so probation staff can track his movements.

The 10-month jail sentence was a joint recommendation from the Crown prosecutor and defence attorney.

"This sentence is on the low end of the spectrum but I'll go along with it," said the judge.