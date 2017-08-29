Island man gets 60 days in jail for texting intimate photos of ex

A man from Rustico, P.E.I., was sentenced to 60 days in jail for texting intimate photos and a video of his ex-girlfriend to a friend last year.

Frank Jensen Moran, 29, was sentenced in Charlottetown provincial court Wednesday after pleading guilty to the charge in July.

The court heard that Moran sent two photos and a video of his ex-girlfriend to a friend, expecting to receive photos of his friend's ex in return. But, instead of sending photos back the friend called Moran's ex-girlfriend and she called the police.

Crown attorney Chad McQuaid told the court the woman's face was clearly visible in the photos and he urged the judge to consider the impact this has had on her and other victims of this sort of crime.

"Our younger population is going to grow up knowing what capacity these devices have. They need to understand and appreciate, it needs to be drilled in, sending intimate images is not acceptable. It needs to be denounced," McQuaid said.

'Once you distribute an image, you've lost control of it'

Moran's lawyer Brendan Hubley told the court Moran has struggled with addiction issues for several years and that he was intoxicated when he sent the photos.

But Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr said he couldn't have been that drunk if he was able to use his cellphone to send the pictures.

You can never be sure it won't be seen by somebody, somewhere, someday. — Judge Nancy Orr

"We all know the power of the internet, in this case, a cellphone," Orr said. "He says he was under the influence of alcohol, but he was capable of using a phone."

Hubley told the court Moran is receiving addictions treatment and is currently employed. He asked the judge to consider Moran's guilty plea when handing down her sentence, as well as the fact that the photos and video weren't posted to the internet.

Orr said Moran should be thankful the photos didn't end up on the internet and called the incident a breach of trust, especially since the victim's face was clearly exposed.

"People are starting to realize, once you distribute an image, you've lost control of it," Orr said. "You can never be sure it won't be seen by somebody, somewhere, someday."

Court heard the photos and video have been deleted from Moran's phone and his friend's phone.

Standing before the court, Moran apologized for his actions.

"I just feel awful for what I did," said Moran. "If someone gives you an intimate image, it's for you and no one else."

Orr sentenced Moran to 60 days in jail to be served on weekends.

