'It's a win': P.E.I. man leads campaign to put books in hands of Island students

When Nils Ling heard about an upcoming book fair at a local junior high school, he couldn't help but remember how excited he used to get as a kid when the scholastic book fair arrived.

The fond memory, along with conversations with his daughter who works as a librarian at Queen Charlotte Intermediate, prompted him to donate a few dollars to students unable to afford a book at the school's book fair.

"It occurs to me that there's some kids that really might come up empty at a book fair because of financial circumstances," Ling said.

It's been pretty successful. — Nils Ling

But that wasn't enough.

Ling asked his Facebook friends to join him in his efforts to raise money toward the cause. The minimum donation is $20 — roughly the cost of a book.

He said he raised about $400 in the first hour after launching the campaign.

Since then, the fund has grown to about $1,200. The money will go to children at a number of Island schools.

"As the money comes in, as each $200 comes in, I go to another school," Ling said. "And the teachers are tearfully grateful. The kids are going to have a great thing, so for me it's a win everywhere.

"It's been pretty successful."

Ling said it will be left up to individual schooIs to determine the best way to use the money.

