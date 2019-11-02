'It's a win': P.E.I. man leads campaign to put books in hands of Island students
'The teachers are tearfully grateful'
When Nils Ling heard about an upcoming book fair at a local junior high school, he couldn't help but remember how excited he used to get as a kid when the scholastic book fair arrived.
The fond memory, along with conversations with his daughter who works as a librarian at Queen Charlotte Intermediate, prompted him to donate a few dollars to students unable to afford a book at the school's book fair.
"It occurs to me that there's some kids that really might come up empty at a book fair because of financial circumstances," Ling said.
It's been pretty successful.— Nils Ling
But that wasn't enough.
Ling asked his Facebook friends to join him in his efforts to raise money toward the cause. The minimum donation is $20 — roughly the cost of a book.
He said he raised about $400 in the first hour after launching the campaign.
Since then, the fund has grown to about $1,200. The money will go to children at a number of Island schools.
"As the money comes in, as each $200 comes in, I go to another school," Ling said. "And the teachers are tearfully grateful. The kids are going to have a great thing, so for me it's a win everywhere.
"It's been pretty successful."
Ling said it will be left up to individual schooIs to determine the best way to use the money.
With files from Angela Walker
