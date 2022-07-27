45-year-old man from Emerald, P.E.I., reported missing

A 45-year-old man from the central P.E.I community of Emerald has been reported as missing.

Eric Noonan was last seen on July 17 at a home in Emerald. He was reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 26.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Noonan is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a medium build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available.

He may be travelling by car and accompanied by a dog, RCMP say. The vehicle is a white 2014 Mazda 3 with four doors and the P.E.I. licence plate C432E.

RCMP are asking anyone with information of Noonan's whereabouts to call 902-436-9300.