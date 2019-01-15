P.E.I. man charged with escaping custody, mischief, sexual touching

A 47-year-old Stratford, P.E.I. man is in custody Tuesday and charged with escaping from custody, mischief and sexual touching.

Police issued a release Monday asking for the public's help in locating Allan Victor Jefferson.

They said he was last seen in the Maypoint Road area of Charlottetown. RCMP issued a release later that evening saying Jefferson had been located.

Jefferson was brought into court on Tuesday afternoon and charged with escape from custody.

RCMP reached out to the public on Monday to help locate Allan Jefferson. (Submitted by RCMP)

He was also charged Tuesday with public mischief for misleading police by reporting a kidnapping. That charge relates to events on Jan. 10.

Jefferson was also charged Monday with two counts of sexually touching a minor under 16, on Jan. 8 and also between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20, 2018.

RCMP could not provide any details about the charges against Jefferson but told CBC they hoped to have more information on Wednesday.

Jefferson is due back in court on Wednesday morning.

