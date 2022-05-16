Man, 20, dies after falling down cliff on P.E.I.'s North Shore

A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has died after falling down a cliff Saturday night in P.E.I. National Park.

RCMP said the investigation is still in the early stages, and officers are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Police said the man was on a bus with other young adults. The bus stopped at the Orby Head lookout and the man fell down a cliff that was about 15 metres high.

Police received the call around 11:30 p.m.

RCMP, EMS and the New Glasgow and Rustico fire departments responded.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are gathering statements from witnesses to determine how many people were on the bus, why it stopped or if alcohol was a factor.