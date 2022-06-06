Review underway after patient falls from 2nd-floor window at PCH

Health P.E.I. say it is reviewing its procedures after a patient at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside fell from a second-floor window.

"An incident occurred where a person fell from a window not located in a patient room on the second storey of PCH," a spokesperson from Health P.E.I. told CBC News in an email Monday.

"Steps have been taken to secure windows in the facility in the interim while a full review takes place."

In addition, the email said, staff at the hospital will be reminded to lock doors when offices are unoccupied.

Health P.E.I. says for confidentiality reasons, it is not sharing any other details about the patient, including the extent of any injuries.