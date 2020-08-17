Island man facing drug charges after Nova Scotia crash

RCMP in Colchester County, N.S. say they arrested a 29-year-old Prince Edward Island man after responding to a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near East Mountain.

During the course of the investigation, a news release says, the officers seized cocaine, marijuana and "a sensory irritant canister."

The driver was arrested without incident.

He was released from custody but is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man is also charged under the Cannabis Control Act with a charge of illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Oct. 14.

